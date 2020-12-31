AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Past rulers used national institutions for personal benefits: Shibli

  • They were in fact trying to misuse the the Upper House of Parliament to escape from accountability for their misdeeds but they would not succeed.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday the past rulers had used the national institutions for their personal interests, and with their help and facilitation looted the national wealth.

Addressing a press conference here, flanked by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, he said the former rulers' only objective was to mint money and in the process they made the common people poorer.

He said the opposition parties had requisitioned the Senate session with a six-point agenda.

They were in fact trying to misuse the the Upper House of Parliament to escape from accountability for their misdeeds but they would not succeed.

They would be questioned by the treasury benches about the corruption committed by their leadership.

Everyone was bound to answer to the questions raised by the courts or any other relevant institution about their wrongdoings, he remarked.

To a question, he said any Pakistani citizen could approach the National Accountability Bureau for investigation against any person having assets beyond known sources of income, but no probe could not be initiated on any news published in the press.

