Indian media trying to divert world attention through baseless propaganda: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the Indian media was trying to divert the world's attention from their government’s illegal steps in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), grave human rights violations and threats to the regional peace from the implementation of Hindu fascist agenda through a negative and baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

The objective of such nefarious propaganda was to create anarchy in Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the negative propaganda and disinformation campaign, including the hybrid warfare launched by the Indian media against Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, PM’s Special Assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf, Focal Person on Digital Media Dr. Arsalan Khalid and others.

The prime minister directed for effective measures to foil the negative Indian media’s propaganda and creation of public awareness in this regard.

He stressed that such baseless and concocted campaign should be countered with facts, and the real face of India should be exposed before the international community and the public.

He also expressed the hope that Pakistani media would play its full role in that regard.