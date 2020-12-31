AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal government provided full support for development of Karachi: Governor Sindh

  • Imran Ismail said that the modern technology can be utilized to further polish the efficiency of the police department.
APP 31 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the federal government has signed an agreement to develop the 26 kilometers long Greenline project in Karachi at par with the modern era and it will soon be running in the metropolis.

He expressed these views while talking to the participants of the 47th Special Training Program of the National Police Academy, Islamabad at the Governor House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor on Wednesday.

Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

The Governor further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keenly interested in the development of Karachi and the federal government is providing full support for the rehabilitation and development of the city's infrastructure.

In this regard, an agreement was also reached for 50 modern fire tenders and two boozers, he added.

He further said that out of 50 modern fire tenders issued by the federal government, two fire tenders would be provided to all the industrial areas associations and federations of the city which will be responsible for taking care of these fire tenders, as well as using them immediately when needed.

He said that the training will further enhance the capacity of the officers in overcoming the new challenges and hoped that the training program would also enhance their professional capabilities.

Imran Ismail said that the modern technology can be utilized to further polish the efficiency of the police department.

He said that the Governor's House is a historic building where the Father of the Nation took oath.

Today we are all sitting in this historic building which is a matter of honor, he added.

Imran Ismail Haleem Adil Sheikh Federal Government Prime Minister Imran Khan Sindh Governor Greenline project industrial areas

Federal government provided full support for development of Karachi: Governor Sindh

Govt removes Mufti Muneeb as Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee

Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters