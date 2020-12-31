AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Faisal Javed offers talk to opposition of all public interest issues

  • He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give NRO to the opposition leaders facing corruption cases at any cost.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed on Wednesday said the government was ready to talk to the opposition on all public-interest issues except corruption cases.

“The government is ready to talk to opposition on public interest issues such as electoral reforms and Covid-19, but not on the corruption cases against opposition leaders,” he said while talking to media at Parliament House.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give NRO to the opposition leaders facing corruption cases at any cost.

Presenting before the media draft of the opposition for amendments in the NAB law, Senator Faisal Javed said the opposition has proposed amendments in 34 of the 38 provisions of the NAB Act.

He said the opposition wanted that all the corruption cases before 1999 should be closed and corruption below Rs. 1 billion should not be taken up by the NAB.

Faisal Javeed said the opposition also desired to change in the definition of Benami and that the international evidence should not be presented before the NAB.

Faisal Javed said the opposition's public meetings were flopped shows, and therefore, they were also showing reluctance to give resignations from assemblies.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said the PDM's campaign has failed as people have rejected them.

He said people have realized that the government was following long-term policies for betterment of the country.

