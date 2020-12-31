Pakistan
CM takes notice of temple demolish incident in Karak
31 Dec 2020
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the temple was set on fire and demolished in Teri area of Karak district on Wednesday.
The chief minister ordered police to take immediate action against those involved in the incident and submit report.
He said that the elements involved in the incident will be brought to justice soon.
He said that the incident was highly reprehensible and tragic and such people couldn't escape the grip of law and punishment will be given according to law.
The chief minister said that protection of lives and property of minorities and their places of worship will be ensured on priority basis.
