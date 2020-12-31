88 shops sealed, 72 shops owners arrested, 1240Kg polythene bags confiscated

PESHAWAR: District administration Wednesday launched crackdown against use of polythene bags and sealed 88 shops, arrested 72 shop owners and confiscated 1240Kg polythene bags.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Ali Asgher, Assistant Commissioner (City) Dr. Ehtesham ul Haq, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shafiq Afridi carried out the comprehensive activity in Saddar area and sealed R-Sheen as well as Surkhab Shopping Centre due to the usage of polythene bags.

Assistant Commissioner (Matani) Rizwana Dar inspected various shops on Pishtakhara Road and arrested several shopkeepers and sealed shops.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed inspected various business outlets in the interior City and arrested several shop owners.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah carried out the inspection activity in various markets of Hayatabad and arrested several offenders.

The activity was further carried out by the rest of the officers in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

It is pertinent to mention here that provincial government has already imposed ban on the use of Polythene bags.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, warned the shopkeepers to give up the practice of polythene shopping bags otherwise strict legal action will be initiated against them.