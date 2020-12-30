Transfer from one station to another: FBR issues procedure for Grade-1 to 15 officials of IR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued procedure for the Grade-1 to 15 officials of the Inland Revenue (IR) field formations/FBR (HQ), who wanted to apply for transfer from one station to another.

According to the Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the FBR on Tuesday, that the BS-1 to 15 officials of the IR field formations/FBR (HQ) requesting transfer from one station to another are required to submit an undertaking on stamp paper on prescribed format, stating that they will not later on claim seniority at any pretext.

The request for transfer will not be entertained unless an undertaking is submitted on stamp paper duly attested/notarized on the specified forma, the FBR added.

