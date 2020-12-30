Exams preparation in full swing at CSS Corners

KARACHI: Preparations for CSS examinations are in full swing in the corners established at Frere Hall and Al Markaz e Islami by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as a large number of students approached the centres.

More than 500 students participated in over 100 sessions presided over by prominent former bureaucrats, officers and experts.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem said two campuses were established where internet and furniture facilities have been provided to the students. He said parents of the CSS candidates also appreciated the step taken by KMC.

Saleem said the KMC is doing this activity free of cost and the youth is encouraged to come and get prepared for the CSS examinations. He told that Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed had directed them to carry on with the CSS Corners and termed it a good sign for the city. He said that the KMC is utilising all resources to provide facilities to the people in education sector besides its services in health and recreational.

