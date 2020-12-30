Buzdar says opposition's narrative against institutions meets logical end

LAHORE: Terming the opposition's sinister campaign against national institutions as a deep-rooted conspiracy, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the opposition's perfidious narrative has met its logical end.

The nation has not forgotten the era of mega corruption and plunder when manor houses were built at the expense of hard-earned money of the people, he said.

In a statement, the CM stressed that those who enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers' money are not leaders but looters. He emphasised that respect of institutions is binding on all as these are the pride pillars of the State.

He said the government was working hard to wriggle the country out of the quagmire of the crises and special attention was paid to provide necessary facilities to the citizens.

The CM maintained that the government was working hard to bring improvement in the lives of the people and the country has moved forward due to the holistic institutional reforms.

Buzdar regretted that the past governments had ignored the problems of the people adding that the incumbent PTI-led government took solid steps to improve the national economy. Those who looted the kitty have no right to speak about the people, he insisted. The country would have not indebted, had there been no corruption in the past, remarked the CM and stressed the looters will have to be answerable for their deeds.

The CM stated the journey of public service will be continued by the PTI. The decisions taken in the larger interest of the country have started yielding positive results because the PTI government is sincere with the citizens, he added.

