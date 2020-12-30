AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

'Businessmen can put economy on right track thru self accountability'

30 Dec 2020

FAISALABAD: Business community can put the economy on right track through self accountability as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations here today, he appreciated the efforts of the Faisalabad Electronic & Instalment Association (FEIA) to organize their members on scientific lines. "FEIA was specially invited for this meeting to discuss their issues and enhance its close collaboration with FCCI'', he added.

He said that Faisalabad Electronic & Instalment Association has set an example for the other similar trade bodies and they should also follow its foot prints to forge their unity and enhance their effectiveness.

About coronavirus, President Ihtasham Javed said that the second wave of this pandemic has increased numbers of fatalities and every patriotic Pakistani has to play its role in containing it by using face masks and maintaining minimum social distance. He said that the business community should also realize their national obligations and convince their buyers to use face masks.

Earlier Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations briefly introduced Faisalabad Electronic & Instalment Association and told that it was established 22 years ago and it is protecting the legitimate interests of its 64 members. "This association has also established cordial relations with FCCI and other trade bodies", he said and added that we are also looking after the interests of each other and hence our members never faced any financial problems.

During this meeting Najeeb Ul Ambia Senior Immigration Adviser of Chisty Law Chambers also explained services offered by this firm to the intending immigrants to the UK. Later Sheikh Farooq Yousaf offered a vote of thanks.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

'Businessmen can put economy on right track thru self accountability'

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.