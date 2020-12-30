'Businessmen can put economy on right track thru self accountability'

FAISALABAD: Business community can put the economy on right track through self accountability as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations here today, he appreciated the efforts of the Faisalabad Electronic & Instalment Association (FEIA) to organize their members on scientific lines. "FEIA was specially invited for this meeting to discuss their issues and enhance its close collaboration with FCCI'', he added.

He said that Faisalabad Electronic & Instalment Association has set an example for the other similar trade bodies and they should also follow its foot prints to forge their unity and enhance their effectiveness.

About coronavirus, President Ihtasham Javed said that the second wave of this pandemic has increased numbers of fatalities and every patriotic Pakistani has to play its role in containing it by using face masks and maintaining minimum social distance. He said that the business community should also realize their national obligations and convince their buyers to use face masks.

Earlier Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations briefly introduced Faisalabad Electronic & Instalment Association and told that it was established 22 years ago and it is protecting the legitimate interests of its 64 members. "This association has also established cordial relations with FCCI and other trade bodies", he said and added that we are also looking after the interests of each other and hence our members never faced any financial problems.

During this meeting Najeeb Ul Ambia Senior Immigration Adviser of Chisty Law Chambers also explained services offered by this firm to the intending immigrants to the UK. Later Sheikh Farooq Yousaf offered a vote of thanks.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020