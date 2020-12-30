Punjab reports 38 deaths, 522 fresh cases

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of corona virus, as Punjab has reported 522 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 136,669 and death toll to 3959.

With recovery of 372 more patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 122,652.

The break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province is: Lahore 67,275 cases and 1564 deaths, Rawalpindi 12,914 cases and 684 deaths, Faisalabad 7500 cases and 342 deaths, Sialkot 2953 cases and 121 deaths, Bahawalpur 3541 cases and 121 deaths, Gujranwala 4328 cases and 98 deaths and Sargodha 2490 cases and 102 deaths.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement said the provincial government is continuously working to overcome corona and a vigilant eye is kept on the situation. The CM appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks as protection of human life is the top priority of the government.

Meanwhile, the CM said that he is feeling better now and performing important matters from home where he is self-isolating due to corona.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabal using corona for its exiguous politics is about to crumble.

The opposition is following an anti-state agenda and one does not need an enemy in the presence of such opposition, she said. Both the prince and princess are day-dreaming about the coveted post of prime minister but they must realize that the era of hereditary politics is all but over now, she added. The PM has put a stop to the minarets of corruption; the thieves will not get any NRO in the presence of PM Imran Khan.

