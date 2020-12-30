PIA and Nadra sign MoU for verification, financial services

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines and National Database and Registration Authority inked a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday at PIA office, paving the way for PIA to acquire online verification services, business process automation, and payment gateway services, considered as core specialties of Nadra. Prior understandings were developed between the two teams that worked very hard to bring two national organizations together for the benefit and convenience of PIA customers.

The MOU was signed by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chairman Nadra Usman Mobeen. Speaking on the occasion, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik highlighted that PIA is open and reaching out to partners in both government and the corporate sector, for forming partnerships and exploring synergies. CEO commended the launch of various digital services by Nadra and also acknowledged Nadra's support for PIA's repatriation flights to US, during the Covid period this year.

Usman Mobeen, Chairman Nadra also appreciated the vision of CEO PIA and reiterated his organization's support by helping the national airline to adopt technology for bringing efficiency and automation. Chairman Nadra added that Nadra has been partnering with leading organizations of the country in promoting digital culture in Pakistan and bringing modern services for Pakistani citizens.-PR

