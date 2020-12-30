AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
JS Bank signs Credit Guarantee Agreement with PMRC

30 Dec 2020

KARACHI: JS Bank has signed a Credit Guarantee Agreement with the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) for providing and promoting affordable housing finance to low-income lenders in the country.

The agreement was inked by the State Bank of Pakistan, JS Bank and five other banks for the recently launched mark-up subsidy, Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative.

Launched by the Credit Guarantee Trust, the "Credit Guarantee Scheme for Low Income Housing" will provide up to 40 percent risk coverage to primary mortgage lenders to alleviate the credit risk of mortgage lenders.

The event was chaired by Reza Baqir, Governor SBP, Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, and other senior executives at the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company and the State Bank of Pakistan. Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, represented the Bank at the event.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO JS Bank, while expressing his appreciation of the initiative said, "At JS Bank, we are committed to serving the people of Pakistan. We are pleased to play our role in driving affordable housing finance across the country and aim to help people own the home of their dreams."

Expressing his views, Mudassir H Khan, MD & CEO of PMRC said, "This Credit Guarantee Scheme will pave way for the banking industry to extend housing finance to the low income group, a market segment which has remained negligent for long. PMRC has a role of a catalyst in mortgage market development in the country and for growth of affordable housing in the country."

Participants thanked the Governor and Deputy Governor SBP for their leadership and support, the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank and NAPHDA towards making the Government and PM's vision of affordable housing a reality.-PR

