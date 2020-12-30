AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tuesday's early trade: S&P, Dow at record levels on fiscal aid relief

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow hovered at record levels in choppy trading on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid...
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow hovered at record levels in choppy trading on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will fuel a vaccine-led economic recovery boosted sentiment in the final days of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, retreated as investors locked in profit in some of the market leading names such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc.

Wall Street's three main indexes opened at new highs for a second straight session after President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion fiscal bill that restored jobless benefits to millions of Americans and averted a federal government shutdown.

At 10:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.99 points, or 0.04%, to 30,415.96, the S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.09%, to 3,738.62 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 12.94 points, or 0.10%, to 12,886.49.

The CBOE volatility index ticked higher after hitting a three-week low with trading volumes expected to be low in the holiday-shortened week.

Shares of planemaker Boeing Co added 1% as its 737 MAX plane resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month. Snapchat owner Snap Inc gained 8% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock on upbeat revenue growth prospects.

Tuesday's early trade: S&P, Dow at record levels on fiscal aid relief

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.