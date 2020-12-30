Tuesday's early trade: S&P, Dow at record levels on fiscal aid relief

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow hovered at record levels in choppy trading on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will fuel a vaccine-led economic recovery boosted sentiment in the final days of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, retreated as investors locked in profit in some of the market leading names such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc.

Wall Street's three main indexes opened at new highs for a second straight session after President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion fiscal bill that restored jobless benefits to millions of Americans and averted a federal government shutdown.

At 10:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.99 points, or 0.04%, to 30,415.96, the S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.09%, to 3,738.62 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 12.94 points, or 0.10%, to 12,886.49.

The CBOE volatility index ticked higher after hitting a three-week low with trading volumes expected to be low in the holiday-shortened week.

Shares of planemaker Boeing Co added 1% as its 737 MAX plane resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month. Snapchat owner Snap Inc gained 8% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock on upbeat revenue growth prospects.