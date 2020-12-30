Nikkei ends at over 30-year high

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a more than three-decade high on Tuesday, as risk appetite improved on hopes that a long-awaited US pandemic relief package would be expanded.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.66% to 27,568.15, its highest closing level since Aug. 16, 1990, while also posting its biggest daily gain since mid-June.

The broader Topix gained 1.74% to 1,819.18, its best closing since October 2018.

All but two of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher. Highly cyclical airlines and land transport were among the top gainers on the main bourse.

Among the top percentage gainers in Nikkei, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd jumped 16.24%, followed by IHI Corp and Yokogawa Electric Corp, up 6.17% and 5.11%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Nitori Holdings rose 1.37% as the furniture retailer completed its tender offer for Shimachu Co. Shares of Shimachu lost 0.36%. The Mothers Index of start-up firm shares rose 2.6%, hitting a one-week high.