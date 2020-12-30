AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Nikkei ends at over 30-year high

Reuters 30 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a more than three-decade high on Tuesday, as risk appetite improved on hopes that a long-awaited US pandemic relief package would be expanded.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.66% to 27,568.15, its highest closing level since Aug. 16, 1990, while also posting its biggest daily gain since mid-June.

The broader Topix gained 1.74% to 1,819.18, its best closing since October 2018.

All but two of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher. Highly cyclical airlines and land transport were among the top gainers on the main bourse.

Among the top percentage gainers in Nikkei, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd jumped 16.24%, followed by IHI Corp and Yokogawa Electric Corp, up 6.17% and 5.11%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Nitori Holdings rose 1.37% as the furniture retailer completed its tender offer for Shimachu Co. Shares of Shimachu lost 0.36%. The Mothers Index of start-up firm shares rose 2.6%, hitting a one-week high.

