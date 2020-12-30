XRP cryptocurrency tumbles

LONDON: Cryptocurrency XRP slumped 19 percent on Tuesday after Coinbase, a major US virtual coin exchange, said it would suspend trading in the digital currency. California-based Coinbase said on Monday it would suspend trading in XRP after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week charged an associated blockchain firm, Ripple, with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

Ripple has rejected the charges, saying XRP is a currency and does not need to be registered as an investment contract.

XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency, was last down 18.7% at an intra-day low of $0.20, its lowest since July. It has slumped by over half since the SEC move.

The move by Coinbase comes as it prepares for a stock market listing, with a confidential application to the SEC to go public. It would be the first major US crypto exchange to list on the stock market.

Coinbase, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms, said trading in XRP moved into limit only from Monday, and would be fully suspended on Jan. 19.