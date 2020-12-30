Early trade in New York: Dollar hits over 2-year low against euro, riskier units

NEW YORK: The dollar hit a more than two-year low against the euro on Tuesday, and riskier currencies including the Australian and Canadian dollars gained as optimism that US lawmakers would enlarge stimulus payments to individuals boosted risk sentiment.

The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than triple stimulus payments to Americans, to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan on to the Senate for a vote.

"The possibility of another US stimulus package has lifted the market's spirits," FX analysts at Scotiabank said in a report.

The dollar fell 0.35% against a basket of currencies to 89.92. It is holding just above a two-and-a-half year low of 89.72 reached on Dec. 17.

Investors are betting the greenback will continue to decline - it fell more than 6% this year - on expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates near zero and the US economy will struggle to recover from coronavirus-related shutdowns.

The Aussie gained 0.34% to $0.7608. It reached $0.7639 on Dec. 17, the highest since June 2018.

The greenback slipped 0.40% against the Canadian dollar to 1.2797 Canadian dollars. The loonie reached 1.2684 on Dec. 17, the strongest since April 2018.

The euro gained 0.40% to $1.2265 after getting as high as $1.2274, the highest since April 2018.

Sterling rose 0.28% to $1.3496 following a two-day dip. It was as high as $1.3625 this month, a level unseen since May 2018, but investors have taken some profits since the Brexit trade deal was struck.

Bitcoin fell 1.17% to $26,720 after hitting a record $28,378 on Sunday.