Pakistan
Dar urges opposition to come into Parliament for making electoral reforms
- He said nobody could get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan.
30 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday urged the opposition to come into the Parliament to make reforms in electoral process to ensure more transparency in the system.
Talking to a private news channel, he said NAB should reach its corruption cases against corrupts and plunderers into logical conclusion in order to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country.
He said nobody could get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan.
