KP govt promoting interfaith harmony: Bangash

  • Kamran Bangash said that role of religious scholars was important for harmony, promoting peace and brotherhood on society.
APP 30 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said followers of all faiths, religions and all schools of thought were enjoying full religious freedom and equal rights in the country.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was working to promote interfaith harmony to combat extremism and a society based on tolerance and respect among believers of all faiths.

Kamran Bangash appreciated sacrifices of all religions groups in the development of country and restoration of peace.

He expressed these views while speaking at interfaith harmony ceremony at Church in Kohat.

The ceremony was attended by MPA Wilson, Advisor to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, and Special Assistant MPA Wazirzada.

They also participated in Christmas cake cutting ceremony to show solidarity with Christian breathern.

A large number of Sikhs and Hindu also attended the ceremony.

Kamran Bangash speaking on the occasion said that our constitution guarantees provision of religious, educational and other basic rights to all citizens without any discrimination.

Kamran Bangash said that role of religious scholars was important for harmony, promoting peace and brotherhood on society.

He said that present government was committed to protect the rights big minorities as equal citizen of the country.

He said that recently provincial government has approved special marriage act for the Kailash community and taken number of for welfare of other minority communities.

