AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President asks NCHD to promote universal primary education

  • The NCHD chairman presented the annual report of the commission to the President who is the Patron-in-Chief of NCHD.
APP 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to work for promotion of universal primary education in the country.

The President expressed these views while talking to Chairman NCHD, Colonel (Retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat, who presented him the annual report of the commission here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said NCHD needed to focus on out-of-schoolchildren by providing them formal and non-formal education.

The NCHD chairman briefed the President about the future plans and role of the commission in promotion of human development and primary education.

He said that NCHD had introduced primary education in 100 madaris (seminaries) in Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), besides training to189,000 literacy teachers and supervisors in literacy and social mobilization.

He apprised the President that NCHD had established 10,937 feeder schools with 15,000 teachers in remote and far-flung areas of the country.

The NCHD chairman presented the annual report of the commission to the President who is the Patron-in-Chief of NCHD.

The President appreciated the efforts and role of NCHD in poverty alleviation and capacity building of teachers and supervisors.

Dr. Arif Alvi Aiwan e Sadr FATA NCHD primary education

President asks NCHD to promote universal primary education

NAB arrests Khawaja M. Asif

Rifts in PDM: PPP to resign from assemblies only on Nawaz's return, decides CEC

PM directs NA speaker to accept oppositions' resignations as soon as they are submitted

New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept

Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters