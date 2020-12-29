Islamabad, Kabul initiate technical level talks on PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have started technical level negotiations on Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to be effective in February 2021.

The first session was co-chaired by the visiting Minister for Commerce, Afghanistan, Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani and Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood. Both sides pledged to enhance bilateral trade and facilitate transit trade. The technical teams of both countries will finalise the draft of the agreement, which will later be signed after the approval of both the governments.

The Technical Negotiation Committees of both sides will discuss draft PTA, tariff reduction modalities and request lists.

Pakistani team will be comprised of officials from Ministry of Commerce, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

After inaugurating the session, Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce and Investment said that both sides agreed to improve bilateral trade relations during his visit to Afghanistan.

"Both countries will discussion PTA and APTTA in three day negotiations. Afghanistan will be given uninterrupted trade facilities," Dawood added.

Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan next month to finalise the agreement. Presently, talks are being held on PTA.

He said the government wants to make Pakistan centre of bilateral trade and transit, adding that both countries will review transit trade agreement.

Pakistan's trade with Afghanistan for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 is in favor of Pakistan and Pakistan's total exports to Afghanistan are almost double its imports. As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data during the year 2018-19 Pakistan exported goods to Afghanistan worth around $1.3 billion and imported goods of value around $ 540 million. Afghanistan's total imports during the year 2018 remained around $ 7.0 billion.

In reply to a question, he said, trade figures of first five months (July-November) 2020 have shown improvement. He said, Afghanistan's Transport Minister will also visit Pakistan, during which issues related to transport will come under discussion.

Answering another question, Afghan Commerce Minister said that Afghan President has requested Pakistan's investment in his country. He was of the view that both countries have to separate trade and politics adding that trade agreement will help establish peace in the two countries.

He said Afghanistan wants to give access to Pakistan for Central Asian Republics (CARs), adding that many hurdles in transit trade have already been sorted out and the remaining need to be resolved.

Afghan Minister further stated that both countries have to promote bilateral trade as both countries have the capability to formulate effective trade strategy.

"Both countries can set up a joint interest point," he continued.

Addressing the inaugural session Afghan ambassador to Pakistan stated that three day parleys in Islamabad will help take the PTA ahead.

