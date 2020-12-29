Pak-Qatar General Takaful signs SLA with Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan)

KARACHI: Al Baraka Pakistan signed a "Service Level Agreement" (SLA) with Pak-Qatar General Takaful in a recently held signing ceremony which took place at its Head Office. The partnership will enable Bank to provide Takaful coverage for its "AL Baraka Business Plus" customers.

Al Baraka Business Plus Account has evolved with time to offer ease, flexibility and a wide range of unmatched free services. This product is specially tailored to match all the daily needs of business class and individual customers along with Takaful protection.

The SLA was signed by Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed, CEO Pak-Qatar General Takaful and Ahmed Shuja Kidwai, CEO Al Baraka Bank Pakistan along with senior officials from both organizations including; Farhan Baig - Deputy CEO (Business), Muhammad Zahid Ahmed - Deputy CEO (Support) representing Al Baraka while Mehmood Arshad - Country Head Sales and Marketing and Muhammad Kashif - JSVP Channel, Strategy and Development were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Nasir Ali Syed said, "It is indeed an honor for us to provide Takaful coverage for valuable customers of Al Baraka. I hope this business partnership will continue for years to come and serve the customers with more attractive, innovative and customized products following Shariah guidelines."

Ahmed Shuja Kidwai said, "Al Baraka is always keen to provide unique and innovative products to its customers; through this we will be able to provide another Shariah complaint financial solution". He added, "I am hopeful that this alliance with Pak-Qatar General Takaful will go a long way and will offer promising solutions to our customers' financial needs."

