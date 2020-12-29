AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pak-Qatar General Takaful signs SLA with Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan)

Updated 29 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Al Baraka Pakistan signed a "Service Level Agreement" (SLA) with Pak-Qatar General Takaful in a recently held signing ceremony which took place at its Head Office. The partnership will enable Bank to provide Takaful coverage for its "AL Baraka Business Plus" customers.

Al Baraka Business Plus Account has evolved with time to offer ease, flexibility and a wide range of unmatched free services. This product is specially tailored to match all the daily needs of business class and individual customers along with Takaful protection.

The SLA was signed by Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed, CEO Pak-Qatar General Takaful and Ahmed Shuja Kidwai, CEO Al Baraka Bank Pakistan along with senior officials from both organizations including; Farhan Baig - Deputy CEO (Business), Muhammad Zahid Ahmed - Deputy CEO (Support) representing Al Baraka while Mehmood Arshad - Country Head Sales and Marketing and Muhammad Kashif - JSVP Channel, Strategy and Development were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Nasir Ali Syed said, "It is indeed an honor for us to provide Takaful coverage for valuable customers of Al Baraka. I hope this business partnership will continue for years to come and serve the customers with more attractive, innovative and customized products following Shariah guidelines."

Ahmed Shuja Kidwai said, "Al Baraka is always keen to provide unique and innovative products to its customers; through this we will be able to provide another Shariah complaint financial solution". He added, "I am hopeful that this alliance with Pak-Qatar General Takaful will go a long way and will offer promising solutions to our customers' financial needs."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Pak-Qatar General Takaful signs SLA with Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan)

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.