AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Missing minor girl raped, murdered in Sundar

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

LAHORE: A seven-year-old girl, who went missing on Sunday night, was found raped and murdered in Sundar area on Monday, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Investigation) Lahore Shariq Jamal Khan while addressing a news conference regretted that the minor girl was first murdered and then raped by two suspects, one of whom was her cousin. "What I want to confirm with deep regret is that the girl was murdered before the rape. And this makes this case very painful for us," the DIG said, adding that police have also picked up two suspected rapists who confessed to their crime during interrogation.

The police identified the alleged rapists as Rizwan, the victim's cousin, and his accomplice Allah Datta.

While narrating the crime scene, the senior police officer said that when the disappearance case was registered the police started questioning people of the area who revealed that they had spotted the minor with her cousin Rizwan.

He said when Rizwan was allegedly raping the minor, the second suspect, Allah Datta, was also present there and he is a criminal record holder and a declared "hardened criminal". "He (Allah Datta) is an accomplice of Rizwan in this brutal crime," he said, adding that autopsy and DNA test of the minor is being conducted and further information will be shared later.

When asked how the suspects, the DIG said that Rizwan while confessing his crime during the interrogation revealed that he had given 10 rupees to the victim and asked her that her father was calling/waiting for her. Hence, the suspects took the girl to the fields of "Kamad" and raped her, he added. To ensure the conviction of the suspected rapists, the DIG said they were securing all the evidence including DNA test results and they have also witnesses from the area. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the police authorities to ensure punishment to both the suspects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Missing minor girl raped, murdered in Sundar

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.