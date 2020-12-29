Govt taking steps to facilitate medical students: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the government was taking all possible measures to facilitate medical students in the province.

She was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the bridge, constructed to connect the hostel of Fatima Jinnah Women’s Medical University with the hospital, here.

She said that a Café and gymnasium facility would soon be provided to the students in the hostel as the students' health was equally important like other citizens.

"I am a proud graduate of the FJWU and I always feel happiness for doing something for my alma mater," she added.

She appreciated the Vice-Chancellor and his team for facilitating the students through the bridge.

She informed that an amount of Rs. 19 million was spent on the construction of the bridge.

The graduates of Fatima Jinnah Medical University were serving humanity in Pakistan and the rest of the world, she added.

She said that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital held a unique position in providing special health services.

She said the government was constructing seven new Mother and Child Hospitals across the province in order to improve health indicators in Punjab.

She said a 650-bed state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital was also under progress at Ganga Ram Hospital which would save lives of thousands of mothers in the province in future.

Later, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan thanked Dr. Yasmin Rashid for her support.

He said that the bridge was a longstanding demand of the students and it had been developed in a short span of five months.

FJWU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Shirin Khawar and Medical Superintendent Ganga Rama Hospital Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq were also present.