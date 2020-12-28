BR Research
China central bank publishes disclosure rules for credit bonds
- The rules are amied at improving the quality of information disclosure, helping enhance transparency and protect investors.
28 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: China has published information disclosure rules for credit bonds as part of efforts to unify its regulation across exchanges and interbank bond markets, the country's central bank said in a statement on Monday.
The rules are amied at improving the quality of information disclosure, helping enhance transparency and protect investors, the People's Bank of China said in the statement.
New Covid strain: Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK
China central bank publishes disclosure rules for credit bonds
K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels
Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report
Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week
Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy
Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny
Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession
Read more stories
Comments