PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is ‘taabedaar (obedient)’ to people and a ‘thaanedaar (cop)’ for the thieves and plunderers of national wealth.

The statement from the minister came after PML-N leader Maryam Safdar accused the prime minister of being ‘too loyal to the establishment’ during a rally in Sukkur last night, where she said: “The prime minister's only qualification is being obedient.”

Faraz also took a jibe at what he claimed was Maryam's hypocrisy as various political leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary.

Shibli said Maryam and other PDM leaders are covert siblings who overtly fight.

The minister said the souls of PPP founder and ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir, "must be suffering as the worst opponents of their philosophy and ideology have imposed themselves at their home today," they have nothing for the people," he added.

Maryam had reached Naudero House, Larkana last night where her delegation was received by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister Aseefa.

Faraz said Maryam's visit to Larkana spoke "volumes about the historical reality of 'covert siblings who overtly fight."

Those who had announced they would drag each other on the streets of Lahore and Larkana, have now become guests at each other's homes, he said.

"Whenever there would be a talk about corruption, fraudulence, horse trading, Changa Manga, and the 'chamak and briefcase' politics [a reference to bribery] in the country, Nawaz Sharif's name would come up," said Faraz.

