Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

GHARI KHUDA BAKHSH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by January 31st, or there will be a long march towards Islamabad.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, he said that if Bibi would have been alive today these puppets would not be able to compete.

He said that the rulers did not spare even the poor, traders, labourers, farmers, doctors and teachers, but now the people will not spare this selected one. Bilawal said that people suffering from inflation and poverty will not leave the puppet.

He said that how can I believe that there is democracy in the country. If someone holds a rally, there are arrests. While criticising the government he said that we have fought against the dictators for the democracy, who is this puppet.

The PPP chairman said that the people would no longer tolerate this selected and incompetent person. If the government is given more time, the country will be drowned. He who clashes with the power of the people is shattered. The time for flour, sugar, electricity and gas thieves is over, he added.

He said that record loans have been taken in the last two-and-a-half year. Imran Khan will have to answer where that money is. Loans did not benefit the people. Electricity, gas, medicine and groceries are expensive. People are forced to commit suicide but the incompetent does not care, only elected rulers care about the people.

Paying glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the PPP chairman said that they needed the intelligence of her mother in the country’s politics. “She was not afraid of death as she knew that her coward attackers were preparing to assassinate her, but she returned despite all threats for the love she had for people of Pakistan,” he said.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto told her in the last meeting to never leave the masses alone and she took it as a mission, which began from the gallows and culminated at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, where she embraced martyrdom, said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto further hoped that the mission for which Benazir Bhutto embraced martyrdom will be accomplished soon. “You have to promise me to fulfil Benazir’s mission to save Pakistan,” he asked the participants and added that they want a country where there is justice, tolerance and freedom to speak freely.

He said that conspiracies had always surrounded Benazir Bhutto but she never took them seriously. “Although she is not amongst us to lead in the current political scenario, however, her principles will always be there to guide us,” he said.

PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Zardari also addressed the rally, and said that the party will avenge Benazir Bhutto’s assassination but through democracy.

He accused the prime minister of running the National Accountability Bureau and harassing business owners by filing cases against them. “You can either run NAB or the country,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Benazir Bhutto struggled for the causes of democracy, freedom of speech and supremacy of the constitution, and Pakistan needs to continue working towards achieving these.

He complained that the smaller provinces are not getting their rights. Balochistan and Sindh are the top gas producers in the country but from Kashmore to Karachi, and even Sui does not get gas. He criticised the fencing of Gwadar, and said its residents and fishermen are being kept out of the city. “We do not want a CPEC like this.”

He repeated the PDM’s demand that the opposition will march to Islamabad if the prime minister does not resign by January 31st.

The public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh was also attended by the PDM leadership including Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F leaders, and others.

Terming the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto a national tragedy, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, addressing at the gathering, said that despite the passage of 13 years, their wounds were still fresh. Maryam Nawaz said that Benazir Bhutto was an ideal daughter, mother and the first female Prime Minister of the Muslim world.

The PML-N leader said that Benazir Bhutto had to lay down her life during her struggle. Benazir fought for her father’s struggle and vision, Maryam said, adding that she also wanted to fight for her father’s ideology.

She said that when the PPP came into power in 2008, many wanted PML-N to topple the government. But Nawaz Sharif was strongly against it and said political parties do not conspire against or for anyone to form governments, but the public is responsible for electing a party into power.

Despite political differences, the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was on one stage like a family, the PML-N leader said, adding that these were the political values that were initiated by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto.

She thanked Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the warmth and hospitality bestowed towards her since her arrival in the city.

Launching a tirade against Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said that those could not come to power even after 22 years were brought to power by stealing votes but they admitted he was not prepared for the challenges when he assumed office, adding that the country cannot be run like this.

The PML-N vice president said that PM Imran has said that "he did not know" of the energy problems in the country, of the circular debts, of the current account deficit, or running the country.

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the daughters and sister-in-laws of politicians are being dragged to the courts, adding that the politicians have been subjected to character assassination.

“The government declared former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif fugitive but is unable to say a single word regarding bringing back former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf,” she added.

The former first daughter said that PM Imran is begging for NRO from PDM and sending his emissaries to strike a deal with the opposition parties.

“PM Imran said that the opposition was defaming the army,” she said and added he is the one who criticised the state institutions while he was in India.