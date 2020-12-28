Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has very little left to spend on the people because half of its revenue collections are being used for debt repayment.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the prime minister said: “I am aware of the needs of the people, but when the ‘corrupt’ rule the country, the entire system under which people’s needs should be serviced is destroyed.”

“The government has ‘very little’ left to spend on the people due to half of its collections being used for debt repayment in the first year and in the second, even more than that due to accrued interest,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan asked: “If they don’t punish such people, what kind of example are we setting for our children? That the powerful can get away with anything and the jails are only for the poor?”

Earlier, the premier had severely criticised opposition parties for what he termed their “double standards” and self-serving politics. He said those who are claiming to be ‘champions of the democracy’ are asking to overthrow an elected government.