AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

NNI 28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has very little left to spend on the people because half of its revenue collections are being used for debt repayment.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the prime minister said: “I am aware of the needs of the people, but when the ‘corrupt’ rule the country, the entire system under which people’s needs should be serviced is destroyed.”

“The government has ‘very little’ left to spend on the people due to half of its collections being used for debt repayment in the first year and in the second, even more than that due to accrued interest,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan asked: “If they don’t punish such people, what kind of example are we setting for our children? That the powerful can get away with anything and the jails are only for the poor?”

Earlier, the premier had severely criticised opposition parties for what he termed their “double standards” and self-serving politics. He said those who are claiming to be ‘champions of the democracy’ are asking to overthrow an elected government.

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

AJ&K, USC: MoC blocks wheat import move

Agreed assessment: Taxpayers start filing applications

Draft Preferential Trade Agreement: Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to hold talks today

Swiss call post-Brexit deal ‘good news’ for whole world

China sends top official to Nepal amid political crisis

Covid positivity ratio surges to 5.57pc; 2,282 patients critical

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.