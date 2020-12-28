Seven FC men martyred in Balochistan attack

ISLAMABAD: Seven soldiers were martyred in a gun attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan check post in Harnai district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The terrorist fire raid targeted an FC post located in Shahrag area of Harnai late on Saturday.

"During an intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists," an ISPR statement said.

It said the area had been cordoned off and escape routes blocked to apprehend the fleeing miscreants.

A large scale search and clearance operation was in progress in the area.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said, adding that security forces were determined to "thwart their nefarious designs at all costs".

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to hear of the soldiers' martyrdom in the attack.

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families. Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists," he tweeted.

The martyred personnel were identified as Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali, sepoy Faisal, resident of Hafizabad, sepoy Abdul Wakeel, resident of Pishin; sepoy Sher Zaman, resident of Kohat, sepoy Jamal, resident of Dera Bugti, Abdul Rauf, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan and Faqeer Muhammad, resident of Muzaffargarh.

