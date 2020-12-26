159 MPAs of Punjab Assembly have sent their resignations to me: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that she received 159 out of 160 members of the Punjab Assembly, local media reported on Saturday.

Talking to media at Jati Umrah before leaving for Sukkur, she said the MPAs and MNAs have been given till December 31 to resign. After that the party will decide when to submit the resignations to the National Assembly speaker.

Paying tribute to late Benazir Bhutto, Maryam said that she fought for democracy and gave her life for the country.

"Nawaz Sharif and Bibi Shaheed signed the Charter of Democracy for the country. Bilawal and I will move forward with the Charter of Democracy," she said.

The daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Sukkur via the Sukkur-Multan motorway. She is accompanied by leaders of the party.

Maryam will address a workers' convention in Sukkur at 6pm today (Saturday) and will hold meetings with party leaders in the city.

Her visit comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepares for phase two of its anti-government drive.

She said the PTI government is a product of rigging and it needs to be sent home. "Look at their performance," Maryam said.

Maryam spoke about the discussions held during a government meeting recently over the absence of a PDM leader from the rally, hinting at an internal rift in the alliance.

"When Bilawal did not come to Mardan, it was said that there was a rift in the PDM. To those who said this, I feel sorry for them," Maryam clarified.