AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief was formally invited by former President Asif Ali Zardari during their telephonic conversation.
  • On behalf of Fazlur Rehman, a five-member delegation of the party including Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal will attend the rally.
BR Web Desk 26 Dec 2020

Jamit Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has excused to personally attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief was formally invited by former President Asif Ali Zardari during their telephonic conversation.

On behalf of Fazlur Rehman, a five-member delegation of the party including Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal will attend the rally.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur Interchange at 4:00 pm today (Saturday) while travelling by road to arrive in Sindh on a two-day tour.

Maryam Nawaz will address PML-N workers after reaching Sukkur and later she will interact with journalists and address a press conference.

The PML-N vice president will depart for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh tomorrow to attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Late on December 27.

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman Benazir Bhutto

Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

Legendary Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98

Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood

SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters