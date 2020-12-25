AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Nawaz Sharif rules out any national dialogue with PTI govt

“Those, who bought PTI into power by steeling votes, are now pushing for grand national dialogue,” says PML-N Chief. “Becoming part of any dialogue would be a backtracking from our sacred purpose.” says former Prime Minister.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Dec 2020

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif has ruled out any national dialogue with the government saying it would be a backtracking from their sacred purpose.

In a tweet on Friday the PML-N supremo criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government said that their struggle is for the people and ‘Vote ko izzat do’ [Give respect to vote]. “Becoming part of any dialogue would be a backtracking from our sacred purpose.”

“Those, who bought PTI into power by stealing votes, are now pushing for grand national dialogue,” he said adding that the purpose of the dialogue is to get this incumbent government NRO [no reconciliation ordinance] from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

It is worth to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to journalists said, "We have never backed down from the idea of holding a national dialogue. Without dialogue, democracy cannot function."

It may be noted that Muhammad Ali Durrani, a former federal minister, and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader visited Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday and conveyed a message of Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Durrani said that the foremost agenda of PML-F chief Pir Pagara is the beginning of a dialogue, even after a confrontation dialogue is required, he said.

