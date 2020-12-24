AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By ▲ 44.9 (0.99%)
BR30 22,903 Increased By ▲ 279.36 (1.23%)
KSE100 43,412 Increased By ▲ 324.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 163.08 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'It's not Pakistan,' clarifies Israel minister about next Muslims country to normalise ties

Israeli minister says fifth country may recognise Israel soon. The minister says one country is in the East, but clarified it is not Pakistan.
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Dec 2020

After Pakistan denied rumours of recognising Israel, an Israeli minister has also dismissed the report saying recognition from Islamabad it is not on the cards.

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, talking to Ynet TV said that Jerusalem is working toward formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during U.S. President Donald Trump's term, which ends next month.

When asked, if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on January 20, the Minister said: "We are working in that direction."

“There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord — a peace accord," Akunis told Ynet TV, which was quoted by Israeli publication Haaretz.

He declined to mention the name but said two countries were in contention, saying one was in the Gulf. But he did clarify that Saudi Arabia was out of the question.

The Minister said the other country was in the east and it is a "Muslim country that is not small", adding that it is not Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan has multiple times dismissed reports claiming that Islamabad would recognise Israel after multiple Middle East states recognised the country.

Recently Prime Minister Imran Khan also dismissed a report claiming that a Pakistani representative visited Israel. The premier had commented why would any of the ministers visit Israel when Islamabad does not recognise it.

Last month, the Foreign Office rubbished rumours that it was considering recognising Israel, referring to them as "baseless speculation".

Pakistan Israel Muslims country Ofir Akunis

'It's not Pakistan,' clarifies Israel minister about next Muslims country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters