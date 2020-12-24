'It's not Pakistan,' clarifies Israel minister about next Muslims country to normalise ties

After Pakistan denied rumours of recognising Israel, an Israeli minister has also dismissed the report saying recognition from Islamabad it is not on the cards.

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, talking to Ynet TV said that Jerusalem is working toward formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during U.S. President Donald Trump's term, which ends next month.

When asked, if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on January 20, the Minister said: "We are working in that direction."

“There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord — a peace accord," Akunis told Ynet TV, which was quoted by Israeli publication Haaretz.

He declined to mention the name but said two countries were in contention, saying one was in the Gulf. But he did clarify that Saudi Arabia was out of the question.

The Minister said the other country was in the east and it is a "Muslim country that is not small", adding that it is not Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan has multiple times dismissed reports claiming that Islamabad would recognise Israel after multiple Middle East states recognised the country.

Recently Prime Minister Imran Khan also dismissed a report claiming that a Pakistani representative visited Israel. The premier had commented why would any of the ministers visit Israel when Islamabad does not recognise it.

Last month, the Foreign Office rubbished rumours that it was considering recognising Israel, referring to them as "baseless speculation".