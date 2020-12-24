AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.66%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 146.50 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (8.12%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
DGKC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.45%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.4%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.66%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
HBL 134.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.69%)
JSCL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.24%)
KAPCO 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (6.3%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.24%)
PAEL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.04%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 101.03 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (5.24%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.41%)
PPL 91.05 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.87%)
PSO 217.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-0.93%)
SNGP 43.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.96%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (6.63%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.09%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,580 Increased By ▲ 52.84 (1.17%)
BR30 22,950 Increased By ▲ 326.04 (1.44%)
KSE100 43,478 Increased By ▲ 390.47 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,129 Increased By ▲ 189.5 (1.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC orders immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects

  • Suspects Omar Saeed Sheikh and others were detained by authorities under Section 11 EEEE (preventive detention for inquiry) of the Anti-Terrorism Act
  • The court ordered to place the names of the accused on the no-fly list
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared the detention orders of accused in Daniel Pearl murder case as null and void and ordered their immediate release from jail, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the court issued the verdict on a petition filed by the suspects' lawyer against their detention.

The court directed the authorities to immediately release prime suspect in Daniel Pearl murder case Omar Saeed Sheikh and others Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib. All the suspects were detained under Section 11 EEEE (preventive detention for inquiry) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The SHC also ordered to place their names on the no-fly list. The court observed that men have been in rotting in jail for 18 years.

On April 2, 2020, the court heard the appeals of the suspects against the sentence. It commuted Sheikh’s death sentence to seven years and fined him Rs2,000,000. Sheikh has already spent 18 years in prison on death row and his seven-year sentence for kidnapping was counted as time served.

According to the law, the government may issue preventive detention of any person accused of terrorism for a period of 90 days and it cannot be challenged in court. The first notification was issued the day the men were acquitted and the second one three months after they completed their detention period.

American journalist Daniel Pearl disappeared on January 23, 2002 in Karachi. A videotape received by U.S. diplomats in February 2002 confirmed that the 38-year-old journalist was dead.

Authorities later arrested Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a former student at the London School of Economics, and three others who were convicted in July 2002. But in April, a court overturned the murder conviction of Saeed, a British Pakistani national, though it found him guilty of kidnapping Pearl and sentenced him to seven years.

SHC Daniel pearl case fine imposed accused acquitted ECL

Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC orders immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters