Factory boiler explosion: Death toll climbs to 10

KARACHI: The death toll from boiler explosion at a factory in Karachi has climbed to ten as one more person succumbed to his wounds during treatment on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, a boiler exploded in a factory located in New Karachi Industrial Area near Saba cinema, killing eight persons on the spot and injuring 27 others.

Rescue officials and law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot. The district police have cordoned off the area. According to the rescue officials, roof of the factory collapsed after the explosion, trapping several labourers under the debris. Injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Talking to private TV channel, Deputy Commissioner Central District said that a total of 8 bodies and 30 injured people have been recovered from the debris of the factory so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020