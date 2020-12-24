FPCCI election: campaigning in full swing

KARACHI: The two biggest groups United Business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel (BMP) have speeded up their campaigns as the date for annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) neared.

The election, in which the business community will decide the chambers fate as well as its economic policies for the year 2021, is scheduled to be held on December 30.

Both the BMP and UBG are claiming to be in a comfortable position and are hoping for landslide victories.

However, the business community pundits claimed the election will likely be turned into an interesting scenario on the concept of a hung parliament.

Till now three candidates for Vice Presidents have won their seats unopposed; Vice President from Sindh Province belongs to UBG, Vice President from Balochistan province belongs to BMP and Vice President from Women Chambers namely Adeel Siddiqui, Nasir Khan and Faraza Ali Ahmed have already elected respectively.

Both the groups claimed that they would push the government to initiate long-term economic planning for the betterment of business community of Pakistan and assured that the business community of our country has ability to change the fate of Pakistan and transform it into a prosperous country.

The groups have already started holding meetings to introduce their nominated candidates.

This election the seat of federation president belongs to Sindh province as per rotation policy of the trade act 2013 and in this regard Mian Naseer Hayat Magoon (BMP), former president KCCI and Sheikh Khalid Tawab (UBG), former SVP FPCCI are contesting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020