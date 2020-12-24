AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Dhabeji SEZ pre-bid meeting held

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone pre-bid meeting was held at a local hotel Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by more than 100 representatives of interested companies.

The project is being executed through SEZMC on behalf of government of Sindh.

The participants were briefed about the project highlights and transaction structure. Additionally, a Q&A session was also held to address the queries of the potential bidders besides, Director General Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, Govt of Sindh, Board Members of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC), along with the advisory consortium comprised of EY Fords Rhodes, RIAA & EA Consulting.

A significant turnout of potential investors including multinational companies and major Pakistani companies was witnessed.

The event was organized in coordination with BOI Islamabad, foreign investors, and Pakistan’s commercial and trade officers in China, UAE, and other countries participated through video link.

As per officials Dhabeji project will generate $1 billion investment, besides it will generate 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), a priority project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is well on course to be developed under Public Private Partnership through an international competitive bidding process.

The government of Sindh, despite COVID-19 outbreak, has received huge response and a number of bids are expected from potential investors.

Dhabeji SEZ is the most viable and commercially well connected SEZ in Pakistan. The zone will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan. This project also enjoys the unconditional support of the Government of Sindh.

The following industrial clusters sectors will be housed at Dhabeji SEZ: Steel-Foundries, Automotive and Auto parts, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Textile & Garments, and FMCG.

The federal government has already approved funds of around Rs. 4.3 billion to construct a dedicated grid for the SEZ which will provide up to 250 MW of power at zero point of the project, to be completed by 2023.

Additionally, the funds of Rs429 million have been approved for SSGC to supply up to 15 MMCFD at the doorstep of the project, to be completed by Dec 2021. Ten MGD water connection being provided by the government of Sindh through a dedicated water line.

A jetty to connect Port Qasim alongside Dhabeji zone from creek side is envisaged to facilitate export-oriented industries.

In addition, a dedicated railway cargo deck from the zone to ML1 near Dhabeji junction (Mainline1) is being planned to provide direct logistical connectivity with upcountry for transportation of finished goods.

Dhabeji project to generate 1 billion dollars investment, besides, it will generate 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. The development cost of the project is approximately 120 million dollars.

The developer for this mega project will be finalized with the support of the National Development & Reform Commission of China as part of the industrial cooperation phase of CPEC.

