AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker for assessing ground water impact at Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project

  • The Speaker stressed the need to increase the quantity of water at the area as employment of major chunk of local population was attached with fishery and agriculture.
APP 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that socio-economic, employment and ground water impact of the Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project be assessed at the earliest.

He said ameliorating the hardships of the effectees of this project must be the priority of the concerned government agencies as people’s lives and livelihood is directly attached to this project.

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting regarding the issues faced by affectees of the Ghazi Barotha Hydro Project here.

The Speaker stressed the need to increase the quantity of water at the area as employment of major chunk of local population was attached with fishery and agriculture.

He said that the present 1000 cusec water is not up-to the local needs.

He said that water availability to the affectees of Ghazi Barotha Hydro project is imperative especially till this February as cultivation season would start.

Qaiser also mentioned that ground water level is also decreasing in the area and directed to pace up the issue of establishment of water Park.

Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub said that outcome and output of the project must be tangible in the area.

He said that livelihood of the people, the areas affected and the changes in the local biodiversity be closely studied and possible measures be suggested to ameliorate the negative impact of this project.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to CM KPK Abdul Karim , Tehsil Nazim Topi Rangez Ahmed and Senior officers of Ministry of Planning Development, Water Resources, WAPDA and IRSA .

Asad Qaiser Omer Ayub Wapda irsa National Assembly Speaker Federal Minister for Energy

NA speaker for assessing ground water impact at Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters