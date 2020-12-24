Minister for use of modern technology to explore minerals

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday stressed the need for ensuring optimum use of modern technology to explore underground minerals.

He was chairing a meeting to review the performance of Mines and Minerals Department, exploration of underground minerals and leasing of sites here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office.

Secretary Mines & Minerals Department, head of monitoring unit, DG Mines, Experts and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister said that billions of rupees would be invested for setting up of new cement plants in Punjab and an effective policy would also have to be evolved for leasing out of minerals' sites.

He said, cement was an exportable item, foreign exchange could be earned by increasing its production.

He directed the authorities to encourage local manufacturing of soda ash.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that destiny of the nation would be changed by taking full benefit of the hidden treasures under the earth.

He directed that the concerned department had to be deviate from traditional methods for exploring the minerals.

He added that the department must present an effective action plan in the next meeting to enhance the revenue, set goals and work hard to achieve them.

Secretary Mines & Minerals gave a detailed briefing about steps taken to explore and utilize natural resources.

He also informed the meeting about future action plan.