AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt gives one-week deadline to petroleum products smugglers to end practice

  • He was talking to the media after attending a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss anti-smuggling measures, with specific focus on oil smuggling.
APP 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday gave a one-week deadline to the smugglers of petroleum products to end the practice and warned of strict punitive action against anyone found involved in the illegal trade that was undermining national economy.

Describing it as an “important political decision”, the interior minister said he had been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that the sale of smuggled petrol across the country came to an immediate end.

He was talking to the media after attending a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss anti-smuggling measures, with specific focus on oil smuggling.

The meeting was attended by ministers for interior, finance and maritime affairs, advisor on commerce, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and senior officials.

The minister said the prime minister was appreciative of the FBR's role in curbing the smuggling of mobile phones into the country, which saved a revenue of US$ 2 billion as well as billions by putting a check on smuggled garments.

It not only led to growth in revenues, but also boosted the country’s textile industry, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

The interior minister said a media campaign would also be launched to create awareness among the masses and to encourage them to report the sale of smuggled or substandard petroleum products, which, besides causing revenue loss, was also damaging the vehicles,

He said within seven days all the petrol pumps, which were involved in the practice, would face a strict punitive action with forfeiture of their licenses and they would not be allowed to operate again.

Sheikh Rashid was optimistic that the above measure alone would save the government around 2 billion dollars.

He said the provincial chief secretaries had been given the directions to check the smuggling of petrol.

The minister said the FBR had been tasked by the prime minister to curb smuggling of goods worth US$ 7 billion, that was eroding the national wealth.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed interior minister Prime Minister Imran Khan FBR smuggling

Govt gives one-week deadline to petroleum products smugglers to end practice

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters