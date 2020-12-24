AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Federal capital records lowest single-day COVID-19 cases during month

  • According to an official of NCOC, as many as 159 cases were reported on Tuesday while 140 cases were reported on Monday.
APP 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital on Wednesday reported only 67 cases of COVID-19 during last 24 hours, showing the lowest daily figure in last one month, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 159 cases were reported on Tuesday while 140 cases were reported on Monday.

This is the lowest daily figure of confirmed cases since November 23 when the city reported 537 cases on that day while highest number of single-day new cases were 576 on November 25. In current month the highest 474 cases were reported on December 3 in single day.

He said so far 36,483 cases were reported from the federal capital while 394 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He added 31,120 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and private organization functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19.

