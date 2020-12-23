AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Govt files reference in SC, seeks opinion on Senate elections

  • The reference was filed under Article 186 of the Constitution.
  • The government has also sought out guidance of the court if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.
BR Web Desk 23 Dec 2020

After the approval from President Arif Alvi, federal government has filed a reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution.

As per details, the reference, with regard to the Senate elections signed by the President, was sent to the apex court seeking its opinion.

In the draft, the government sought out guidance of the court about holding the upcoming Senate polls via open ballot.

The government has also sought out guidance of the court if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had earlier decided to hold early Senate polls via open vote to ensure transparency in the election.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan while talking to the media earlier said that the presidential reference will likely to be filed under Article 186 of the Constitution this week.

