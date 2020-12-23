AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Pakistan desires economic stability in Afghanistan, says Moeed

  • SAPM says both countries should devise a comprehensive strategy to promote economic ties
  • Peace in Afghanistan is essential for building strong contacts with Central Asian states: Moeed
Fahad Zulfikar 23 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan desires economic stability in Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Chairing a session of Pakistan-Afghanistan Track-II dialogue in Islamabad, Moeed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes there is no military solution to Afghan conflict.

He added both countries should devise a comprehensive strategy to promote economic ties as economic prosperity of Pakistan and Afghanistan is linked with each other.

He said that Pakistan is focusing on economic security and peace in Afghanistan is essential for building strong contacts with Central Asian states.

The SAPM maintained that Pakistan has taken effective measures to boost trade, visa facilities and economic ties besides opening border markets in Kurram and Chitral.

On the occasion, the members of Afghan delegation also praised the efforts of the Pakistani government for establishing peace in Afghanistan. They assured that more progress will be made in bilateral trade ties in the future.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter message, Moeed said: “It was a pleasure to meet a senior Afghan delegation visiting Islamabad for a Track II dialogue."

He added, "Pakistan remains fully committed to a peaceful and prosperous future alongside our Afghan brothers and sisters.”

SAPM Moeed Yusuf Afghan delegation Stability Pak Afghan ties boosting economic activity dialogue

Pakistan desires economic stability in Afghanistan, says Moeed

