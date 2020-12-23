AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCAA slaps restriction on travellers from UK

Muhammad Ali 23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has imposed a temporary restriction on inbound travellers from the UK, either travelling directly or indirectly to Pakistan effective December 23, 2020 (Wednesday) up to December 30, 2020.

According to the PCAA, the decision was made on the directives of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Pakistan.

This restriction will also apply to all persons who originate travel from UK, are in or have been in the UK over the course of the last 10 days and passengers originating travel from destinations other than the UK, transiting through the UK and not leaving the terminal airside in a UK airport will be allowed to travel into Pakistan.

Moreover, this restriction will not be applied on the Pakistani passport holders who have travelled to the UK on visitor/temporary visas but they will be allowed to return to Pakistan with the following arrangements:

a. Negative COVID-19 PCR Test performed within 72 hours of flight departure for Pakistan.

b. PCR Test upon arrival in Pakistan under arrangements made by Central Health Establishment, Islamabad/ Federating Units Health Staff, for which a passenger will be required to either stay inside the airport premises or in a government facility until the test is performed.

c. Mandatory enforced home quarantine for a period of 7 days.

d. Trace and Test for all passengers who have arrived from the UK over the period of the last 7 days as per TTQ protocol including passengers arriving on December 21 and 22, 2020.

Moreover, PCAA said that feeding of data in the pass track app would also be mandatory for all passengers arriving in Pakistan with effect from December 23 and added that the said measures were temporary measures being implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan and may be reviewed in the form of further extension or otherwise by the competent authority at an appropriate time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PCAA slaps restriction on travellers from UK

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.