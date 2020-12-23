AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

USPICC appoints two leading business leaders for Pakistan chapter

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) on Tuesday appointed two leading business leaders for their Pakistan chapter. The Chairman of USPICC, Siddique Sheikh, and the board of the chamber have approved appointment of Muhammad Ahmed as President of Pakistan chapter for two years, while Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as the Secretary General for five years.

On the occasion, Siddique Sheikh has hoped that both the leaders will strive hard to bring the business community of the US and Pakistan closer and play their due role in promoting the common cause of mutual understanding and prosperity.

He said that we are looking forward to the newly-appointed office-bearers to promote trade, commerce, understanding, networking, linkages, exchange of delegations, and sectoral exhibitions in the both countries.

Both the newly-appointed businessmen said that we are thrilled to have an opportunity to represent the respected forum of the USPICC which has been serving businesses since long.

We will learn a lot from the talented leadership of the forum and our colleagues and help this great organisation build on its success and tackle new challenges emerging on the horizon.

They said that promotion of the SMEs will be high on their agenda as it is the backbone of Pakistan economy but it is facing many problems which must be resolved.

Muhammad Ahmed is a renowned businessman based in Islamabad and CEO of a leading group of companies who has also served as president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, rendered valuable services in fight against the coronavirus, organised many successful events and strived hard to bring business community closer.

Malik Sohail Hussain has served in very important positions in the FPCCI, SAARC CCI, ICCI, UBG and commands vast experience in holding different events and leading delegations to various countries including the US.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

USPICC appoints two leading business leaders for Pakistan chapter

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.