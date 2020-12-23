USPICC appoints two leading business leaders for Pakistan chapter

ISLAMABAD: The US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) on Tuesday appointed two leading business leaders for their Pakistan chapter. The Chairman of USPICC, Siddique Sheikh, and the board of the chamber have approved appointment of Muhammad Ahmed as President of Pakistan chapter for two years, while Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as the Secretary General for five years.

On the occasion, Siddique Sheikh has hoped that both the leaders will strive hard to bring the business community of the US and Pakistan closer and play their due role in promoting the common cause of mutual understanding and prosperity.

He said that we are looking forward to the newly-appointed office-bearers to promote trade, commerce, understanding, networking, linkages, exchange of delegations, and sectoral exhibitions in the both countries.

Both the newly-appointed businessmen said that we are thrilled to have an opportunity to represent the respected forum of the USPICC which has been serving businesses since long.

We will learn a lot from the talented leadership of the forum and our colleagues and help this great organisation build on its success and tackle new challenges emerging on the horizon.

They said that promotion of the SMEs will be high on their agenda as it is the backbone of Pakistan economy but it is facing many problems which must be resolved.

Muhammad Ahmed is a renowned businessman based in Islamabad and CEO of a leading group of companies who has also served as president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, rendered valuable services in fight against the coronavirus, organised many successful events and strived hard to bring business community closer.

Malik Sohail Hussain has served in very important positions in the FPCCI, SAARC CCI, ICCI, UBG and commands vast experience in holding different events and leading delegations to various countries including the US.

