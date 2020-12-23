Minister says govt registered 140,000 workers in two years

LAHORE Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Anser Majeed Khan has claimed that the PTI government registered 140,000 workers in two years and 200,000 workers have been given social security cards and 86% of industrialists and businessman are depositing social security contributions online.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the department and progress on ongoing projects.

The minister said that for the first time, a system has been introduced to monitor the performance of social security hospitals and medical staff. He said that instead of renting out houses to the workers, the present government would provide property ownership rights. He said that after the Companies Promulgation of Profit Workers Partnership Ordinance 2020, Punjab Revenue Authority would raise funds for the workers.

Secretary Labour Ahmed Javed Qazi, DG Labour Faisal Nisar, Vice Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution Hamid Malhi, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Mian Jamil Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.

The concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about ongoing projects for the welfare of the workers.

The minister said that the first priority is to automate the department as it is the only way to improve the performance of the department as well as to eliminate corruption.

