Bullion prices on Tuesday

23 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Tuesday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 96665.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1105.96 (per 10 gram)
