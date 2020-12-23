Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday.
23 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs. 96579/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs. 88930/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1055/10 grams
