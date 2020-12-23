Pakistan
CM asks people to follow COVID-19 SOPs
23 Dec 2020
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to citizens to follow the COVID-19 standard operation procedures (SOPs) and avoid going to populous areas as the observance of necessary precautionary measures was the best way to deal with the virus.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that he had quarantined himself currently, but he was performing his important matters from home.
"I am feeling better now with the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of the people, he added.
