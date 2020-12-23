AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Punjab

  • The Punjab Health Department conducted 2,313,949 tests for COVID-19 while 120,110 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 23 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 50 more lives in the last 24 hours while 593 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

According to the record, shared by a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 132,526 while the death toll reached 3,688 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 293 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, five in Nankana Sahib, 73 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Jhelum, one in Chakwal, six in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin, one in Hafizabad, five in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, 53 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Chinot, 13 in Jhang, 22 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, one in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar, 31 in Multan, two in Lodharan, four in Vehari, eight in Khanewal, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 18 in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, two in Muzaffargarh, one in Rahimyar Khan, two in Rajanpur and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 2,313,949 tests for COVID-19 while 120,110 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Services for coronavirus treatment are being provided in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,264 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients, 3,786 of these beds are equipped with oxygen facility and 546 beds are occupied.

The Punjab Health Department has allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province, of which 326 ventilators are in use currently.

So far 2,778 healthcare workers have been infected by coronavirus during their duties.

Coronavirus oxygen facility Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department

COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Punjab

'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification

Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons

Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP

Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized

Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report

Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft

At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters